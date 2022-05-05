Elizabeth Marie Miller Purchases 1,150 Shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Stock

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Rating) EVP Elizabeth Marie Miller purchased 1,150 shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.68 per share, with a total value of $14,582.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,236.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of BLFY stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.56. 940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,248. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.10. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.13 and a 1-year high of $15.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Get Blue Foundry Bancorp alerts:

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. Blue Foundry Bancorp had a negative net margin of 59.96% and a negative return on equity of 9.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $894,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,936,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,333,000 after purchasing an additional 73,130 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 17,955.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 26,215 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. 38.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blue Foundry Bancorp (Get Rating)

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company offers deposits; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, home equity, commercial real estate, multi-family, construction, commercial and industrial, and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Foundry Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Foundry Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.