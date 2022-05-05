Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a negative net margin of 94.41% and a positive return on equity of 10.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share.
NYSE EARN traded down $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $8.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,723. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 12-month low of $8.19 and a 12-month high of $13.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.41.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s payout ratio is -65.57%.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EARN shares. JMP Securities cut shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $12.50 to $11.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.13.
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.
