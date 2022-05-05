Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a negative net margin of 94.41% and a positive return on equity of 10.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share.

NYSE EARN traded down $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $8.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,723. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 12-month low of $8.19 and a 12-month high of $13.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.41.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s payout ratio is -65.57%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EARN. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 596.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 35,323 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the second quarter valued at $257,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 92,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 13,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 12,419 shares during the last quarter. 27.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EARN shares. JMP Securities cut shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $12.50 to $11.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.13.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

