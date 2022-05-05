Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.95-$5.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.97. Emerson Electric also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.25-$1.30 EPS.

Emerson Electric stock traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $89.17. The stock had a trading volume of 79,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,573,702. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.27. Emerson Electric has a 1-year low of $83.42 and a 1-year high of $105.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.98%.

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Emerson Electric from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $108.26.

In other news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $445,278.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 7,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric (Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.