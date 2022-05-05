Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Issues Earnings Results

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $6.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $4.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $499.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.08 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 21.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECPG traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.55. 7,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,254. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Encore Capital Group has a one year low of $39.94 and a one year high of $72.67.

In other news, insider Ryan B. Bell sold 6,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $423,703.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Encore Capital Group by 162.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Encore Capital Group by 110.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 156,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,729,000 after buying an additional 82,115 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Encore Capital Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 77,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,813,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Encore Capital Group by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Encore Capital Group by 395.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 203,983 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,669,000 after buying an additional 162,838 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Encore Capital Group from $70.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Encore Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Encore Capital Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

