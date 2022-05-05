Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV) Sets New 12-Month High at $2,176.00

Endeavour Mining plc (LON:EDV – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,176 ($27.18) and last traded at GBX 2,066 ($25.81), with a volume of 330603 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,941 ($24.25).

EDV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Endeavour Mining from GBX 2,600 ($32.48) to GBX 2,500 ($31.23) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 1,316 ($16.44) price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,060 ($25.73) price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($31.23) price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($37.48) price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,275.20 ($28.42).

The firm has a market cap of £5.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,961.09 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,820.88.

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.

