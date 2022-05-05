Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,170,000 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the March 31st total of 3,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 876,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Shares of ENIC traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,740. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Enel Chile has a 52-week low of $1.29 and a 52-week high of $3.80.

Get Enel Chile alerts:

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Enel Chile by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 90,486 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enel Chile during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Enel Chile by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 774,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 244,047 shares during the period. Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its holdings in Enel Chile by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 706,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 56,235 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Enel Chile by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 422,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 67,669 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Enel Chile in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Enel Chile (Get Rating)

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. It operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 7,200 megawatts of installed capacity with 109 generation units, as well as distributed electricity to approximately 2.0 million customers with 2,105 square kilometers of transmission lines in 33 municipalities of the Santiago metropolitan region.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.