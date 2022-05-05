Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the pipeline company on Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Energy Transfer has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Energy Transfer has a dividend payout ratio of 57.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Energy Transfer to earn $1.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.3%.

NYSE:ET opened at $12.08 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.83 and a 200-day moving average of $9.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Energy Transfer has a twelve month low of $7.96 and a twelve month high of $12.09.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $20.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.79 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 16.03%. Energy Transfer’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.91.

In related news, Director Michael K. Grimm purchased 504,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $5,656,566.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 181,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,007.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 516,974 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after buying an additional 87,600 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 323,205 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 48,063 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,881 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 338.2% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 134,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 103,817 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 7,671 shares during the period. 48.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

