Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 72,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $13,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 198.5% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after buying an additional 9,552 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $2,739,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 62,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,596,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,310,000 after buying an additional 4,928 shares during the period. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Enphase Energy news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 18,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.49, for a total value of $2,725,053.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 31,609 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.48, for a total transaction of $5,167,439.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 255,577 shares of company stock worth $43,780,910. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $155.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.29.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $191.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.22. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.88 and a 1-year high of $282.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $180.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.01. The company has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.05 and a beta of 1.41.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.40. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 45.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

