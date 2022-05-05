Envista (NYSE:NVST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Envista had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $631.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Envista’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE NVST traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.85. The stock had a trading volume of 92,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,874. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Envista has a fifty-two week low of $37.60 and a fifty-two week high of $52.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.24 and a 200-day moving average of $44.07.

Get Envista alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NVST shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Envista from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Envista from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Envista in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

In other Envista news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 3,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total transaction of $172,020.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Mischa Reis sold 6,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $287,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 160,829 shares of company stock valued at $7,852,658. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Envista by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Envista by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Envista by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 165,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,983,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Envista by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 51,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Envista by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter.

Envista Company Profile (Get Rating)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.