Envista (NYSE:NVST) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $41.59, but opened at $45.21. Envista shares last traded at $44.51, with a volume of 11,268 shares.

The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Envista had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $631.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Envista alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on NVST shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Envista from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Envista from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Envista in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

In other news, SVP Mischa Reis sold 5,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $238,378.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 5,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $244,243.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,396,755.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 160,829 shares of company stock valued at $7,852,658. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVST. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Envista by 8.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Envista by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 57,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Envista by 138.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 466,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,508,000 after purchasing an additional 271,170 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Envista by 21.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Envista during the third quarter valued at approximately $516,000.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.24 and its 200 day moving average is $44.07. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

About Envista (NYSE:NVST)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.