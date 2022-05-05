EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of at least $1.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.71. The company issued revenue guidance of at least $1.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion.

Shares of NYSE EPAM traded up $34.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $347.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,546. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of 38.36, a P/E/G ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $270.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $475.83. EPAM Systems has a 52 week low of $168.59 and a 52 week high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.39. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EPAM. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on EPAM Systems from $630.00 to $385.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $830.00 to $450.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $770.00 to $555.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $650.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $437.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

