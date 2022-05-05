EPIQ Capital Group LLC Has $34.21 Million Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

EPIQ Capital Group LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,889 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up about 6.1% of EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. EPIQ Capital Group LLC owned approximately 0.17% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $34,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 23.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,715,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,214,000 after acquiring an additional 901,529 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 30.1% during the third quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 2,160,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,970,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 249.8% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 1,893,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,891 shares during the period. Juniper Hill Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 134.5% during the third quarter. Juniper Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,754,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,463 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter worth $144,884,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock traded down $3.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $91.48. 569,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,251,245. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $90.31 and a twelve month high of $107.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.09.

