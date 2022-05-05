EPIQ Capital Group LLC Purchases 28 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

EPIQ Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.3% of EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

VOO traded down $13.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $380.49. 10,463,364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,775,333. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $401.85 and a 200 day moving average of $414.56. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $372.13 and a 12-month high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

