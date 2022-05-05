EPIQ Capital Group LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

EPIQ Capital Group LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,938 shares during the period. EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2,086.0% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 154.8% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period.

VWO traded down $1.60 on Thursday, hitting $42.51. 20,766,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,599,541. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.97 and a twelve month high of $55.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.46.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

