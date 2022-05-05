EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.39-$4.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.40.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered EPR Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on EPR Properties from $56.00 to $56.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised EPR Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on EPR Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on EPR Properties from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.90.

EPR Properties stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.61. The stock had a trading volume of 62,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,832. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $41.14 and a 1 year high of $56.38. The company has a quick ratio of 10.05, a current ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.60.

EPR Properties ( NYSE:EPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.55). EPR Properties had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of $157.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. EPR Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 333.34%.

In other news, CFO Mark Alan Peterson sold 4,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $249,955.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $250,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 115.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,050,000 after buying an additional 87,187 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $3,755,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 148,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after purchasing an additional 25,319 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in EPR Properties by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 151,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,172,000 after purchasing an additional 16,351 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 24.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 11,907 shares during the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

