Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) PT Lowered to C$10.00 at Cormark

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Cormark from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on EQX. Scotiabank downgraded Equinox Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$12.25 to C$11.75 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities reduced their target price on Equinox Gold from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Equinox Gold from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Equinox Gold from C$10.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Equinox Gold from C$14.50 to C$11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$12.06.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Shares of CVE EQX traded down C$0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$7.88. The company had a trading volume of 53,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,529. Equinox Gold has a one year low of C$4.25 and a one year high of C$8.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.88 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.88. The stock has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a PE ratio of -43.54.

In other Equinox Gold news, Director Gregory Smith sold 23,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.76, for a total transaction of C$249,685.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 318,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,423,950.36.

Equinox Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.