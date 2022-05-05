Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Given New C$14.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on EQX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$15.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Equinox Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.68.

NYSEAMERICAN EQX traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $5.94. The stock had a trading volume of 320,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,157. Equinox Gold has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $9.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.11.

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $381.20 million during the quarter. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 44.51% and a return on equity of 3.73%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equinox Gold will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sprott Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,217,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,312,000 after purchasing an additional 535,020 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,497,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,404,000 after purchasing an additional 939,751 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,477,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,268,000 after purchasing an additional 55,559 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,056,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Equinox Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,924,000. 35.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equinox Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

