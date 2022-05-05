Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Erasca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERAS traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.30. The stock had a trading volume of 17,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,919. Erasca has a 1 year low of $7.11 and a 1 year high of $24.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.55 and its 200-day moving average is $12.96.

Erasca ( NASDAQ:ERAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.10. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Erasca will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Erasca during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Erasca during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Erasca during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Erasca during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Erasca during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead candidates include ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

