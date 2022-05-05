Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on May 5th, 2022

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:ELGet Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.05 to $7.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $342.45.

Shares of EL stock traded down $13.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $243.53. 50,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,391,923. Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $227.49 and a fifty-two week high of $374.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $271.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $312.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:ELGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.23. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.71% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 26.26%.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total transaction of $354,746.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Demsey sold 10,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.68, for a total value of $3,205,431.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,816 shares of company stock valued at $15,940,998 over the last 90 days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $331,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $486,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after buying an additional 4,243 shares during the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $331,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL)

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.