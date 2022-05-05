Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.05 to $7.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $342.45.

Shares of EL stock traded down $13.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $243.53. 50,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,391,923. Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $227.49 and a fifty-two week high of $374.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $271.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $312.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.23. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.71% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 26.26%.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total transaction of $354,746.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Demsey sold 10,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.68, for a total value of $3,205,431.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,816 shares of company stock valued at $15,940,998 over the last 90 days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $331,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $486,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after buying an additional 4,243 shares during the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $331,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

