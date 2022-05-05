Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.71% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Estée Lauder Companies updated its FY22 guidance to $7.05 to $7.15 EPS.

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $13.73 on Thursday, reaching $243.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,923. The company has a market capitalization of $87.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.04. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $227.49 and a 52-week high of $374.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $271.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $312.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.26%.

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total transaction of $354,746.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider John Demsey sold 23,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.10, for a total value of $7,302,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 50,816 shares of company stock valued at $15,940,998 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $338.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $289.00 to $274.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.45.

About Estée Lauder Companies (Get Rating)

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.