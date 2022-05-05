Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.43-3.63 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.55.

Shares of EVRG traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $68.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,192,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,569. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.47. Evergy has a 12-month low of $59.46 and a 12-month high of $73.13.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. Evergy had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 8.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Evergy will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.5725 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 59.79%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EVRG. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Evergy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Evergy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.00.

In related news, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total value of $75,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Evergy by 35.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 532,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,168,000 after buying an additional 140,195 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Evergy by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 568,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,029,000 after buying an additional 243,592 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Evergy by 210.5% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 9,414 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Evergy by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

