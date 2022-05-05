Evoke Wealth LLC Acquires 592 Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) by 84.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 16.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,077,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,952,000 after purchasing an additional 153,254 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 862,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,207,000 after acquiring an additional 29,059 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 514,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,145,000 after acquiring an additional 118,182 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 359,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,859,000 after acquiring an additional 15,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 244,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,396,000 after acquiring an additional 65,916 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Water Resources ETF stock opened at $50.66 on Thursday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.71 and a fifty-two week high of $61.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.93.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

