Evoke Wealth LLC Buys New Stake in Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA)

Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Proterra by 560.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,091,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,582,000 after purchasing an additional 5,168,217 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Proterra during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,490,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Proterra by 1,088.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,027,000 after buying an additional 1,451,839 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Proterra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,824,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Proterra by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,161,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,918,000 after acquiring an additional 713,519 shares in the last quarter. 54.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PTRA opened at $6.51 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 9.64 and a quick ratio of 8.40. Proterra Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.06 and a twelve month high of $20.12.

Proterra ( NASDAQ:PTRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $68.41 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Proterra Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Proterra from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proterra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Proterra from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Proterra from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

Proterra Inc provides commercial vehicles in the United States, the European Union, Canada, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Proterra Powered and Energy and Proterra Transit business units. The Proterra Powered and Energy business unit designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and integrates battery systems and electrification solutions into vehicles for commercial vehicle OEM customers serving delivery trucks, school buses, coach buses, construction and mining equipment, and other applications.

