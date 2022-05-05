Evoke Wealth LLC Has $40,000 Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 151.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MPC. Citigroup upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.33.

MPC opened at $96.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $53.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.47. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $50.19 and a 1-year high of $96.55.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.46 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 13.77%.

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $364,613.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,695 shares of company stock worth $1,178,364 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

