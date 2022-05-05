Evoke Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)

Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) by 62.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,768 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in UiPath were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PATH. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of UiPath in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UiPath in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in UiPath in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in UiPath by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 708 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in UiPath in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 52.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $71,066.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rich Wong sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $2,835,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,521 shares of company stock worth $5,729,067 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PATH opened at $19.12 on Thursday. UiPath Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.18 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.20.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The healthcare company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.25 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 58.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PATH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on UiPath from $55.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on UiPath from $85.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Truist Financial cut their price target on UiPath from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on UiPath from $56.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on UiPath from $75.00 to $57.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.35.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

