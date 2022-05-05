Evoke Wealth LLC Invests $35,000 in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 295 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Rapid7 by 14.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rapid7 in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Rapid7 by 89.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Rapid7 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Rapid7 in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on RPD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.44.

Shares of RPD stock opened at $94.71 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.86 and a 200 day moving average of $110.71. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.96 and a 52 week high of $145.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.88 and a beta of 1.38.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). The business had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.15 million. The business’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total value of $29,260.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,290 shares in the company, valued at $595,336.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,968 shares of company stock valued at $5,656,672. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

