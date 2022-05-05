Evoke Wealth LLC Takes $28,000 Position in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO)

Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 165.3% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 52,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 32,621 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 35,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,913,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 29,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of ROBO opened at $52.01 on Thursday. ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF has a one year low of $49.55 and a one year high of $72.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.86.
