Evoke Wealth LLC Takes Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 520 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on CyberArk Software from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Wedbush lifted their target price on CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup began coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CyberArk Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.68.

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $155.38 on Thursday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $113.34 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $163.21 and a 200-day moving average of $163.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -3.36 EPS for the current year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

