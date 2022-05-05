eXp World Holdings, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:EXPI)

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

eXp World has a payout ratio of 15.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect eXp World to earn $0.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPI traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,846,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,761. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. eXp World has a 1 year low of $13.16 and a 1 year high of $55.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12 and a beta of 3.14.

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.56 million. eXp World had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 44.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that eXp World will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $242,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total value of $1,178,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 286,942 shares of company stock valued at $6,534,671. Company insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of eXp World in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,397,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of eXp World by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 648,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,124,000 after purchasing an additional 129,780 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of eXp World by 634.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 65,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 56,588 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in eXp World by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,268,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,746,000 after buying an additional 40,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in eXp World by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after buying an additional 33,713 shares in the last quarter. 54.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXPI. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of eXp World from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

