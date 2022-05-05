eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.56 million. eXp World had a return on equity of 44.57% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:EXPI traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.03. The stock had a trading volume of 39,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,625. eXp World has a twelve month low of $13.16 and a twelve month high of $55.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

EXPI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of eXp World from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eXp World presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

In related news, CEO Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total transaction of $1,178,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $242,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 286,942 shares of company stock worth $6,534,671 in the last quarter. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPI. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 25.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 648,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,124,000 after purchasing an additional 129,780 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in eXp World by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 5,991 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in eXp World by 53.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 8,149 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of eXp World by 440.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 10,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of eXp World by 9.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 236,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,393,000 after acquiring an additional 19,451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

