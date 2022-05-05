Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Stock Position Lowered by Fernwood Investment Management LLC

Fernwood Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,577 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 732 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,520 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 985 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 49.7% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXPE traded down $8.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $140.91. 248,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,335,253. The company has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 116.69, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $184.48 and its 200-day moving average is $179.97. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.77 and a 52 week high of $217.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.13. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 4.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.59) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXPE shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Expedia Group from $231.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $231.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.71.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 19,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.50, for a total value of $3,693,795.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,477 shares of company stock valued at $22,780,123 in the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

