Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Cowen

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Cowen from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.16% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.60.

NASDAQ:EXPD traded down $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $110.46. 13,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,528,958. The company has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.85. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1 year low of $94.95 and a 1 year high of $137.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.94.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.25. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 43.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 34,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.6% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.4% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

