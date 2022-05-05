Exro Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXROF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Exro Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXROF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 838,700 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the March 31st total of 720,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 258,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Shares of Exro Technologies stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $1.16. 247,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,408. Exro Technologies has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $3.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average of $1.76.

Exro Technologies Inc focuses on developing and commercializing patented coil driver technology and proprietary system architecture for power electronics. The company's coil driver technology expands the capabilities of electric motors, generators, and batteries. It also develops the battery control system that expand the capabilities of batteries by enabling a greater depth of control on the cells.

