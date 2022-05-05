Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.43

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.43 and last traded at $9.44, with a volume of 2239 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.07.

A number of analysts have commented on EXAI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Exscientia from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Exscientia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.75. The company has a quick ratio of 12.71, a current ratio of 12.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Exscientia ( NASDAQ:EXAI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $5.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exscientia plc will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exscientia in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Exscientia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $198,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exscientia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $298,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exscientia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $402,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exscientia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $712,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.09% of the company’s stock.

Exscientia Company Profile

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

