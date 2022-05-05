Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.35 EPS

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.35), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $379.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.88 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 54.24% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share.

Extra Space Storage stock traded down $3.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $192.20. The company had a trading volume of 7,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,789. Extra Space Storage has a fifty-two week low of $141.67 and a fifty-two week high of $228.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.40%.

Several research firms have weighed in on EXR. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $229.00 to $223.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.13.

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley purchased 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $200.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,107,875.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 3,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total transaction of $672,385.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,625 shares of company stock worth $2,314,085 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 10.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,646,000 after buying an additional 45,864 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,800,000 after buying an additional 8,711 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 139.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 378,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,791,000 after purchasing an additional 16,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

