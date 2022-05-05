Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target Raised to $102.00

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $95.00 to $102.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Exxon Mobil from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised Exxon Mobil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet raised Exxon Mobil from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.62.

Shares of XOM opened at $91.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $388.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.79 and a 200 day moving average of $73.31. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $91.88.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.16). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.37%.

In related news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 454.5% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

