Fairfield Bush & CO. Acquires Shares of 920 Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ITW. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $34,435,726.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ITW stock traded down $4.59 on Thursday, hitting $208.42. The stock had a trading volume of 46,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.07. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.25 and a 1 year high of $249.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $207.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.12.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 74.43% and a net margin of 18.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.34%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ITW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.92.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

