Fairfield Bush & CO. Cuts Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Fairfield Bush & CO. lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. 54.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $1.71 on Thursday, hitting $89.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,529,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,121,116. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.79 and a 200 day moving average of $73.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $91.88.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.16). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.37%.

In other news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday. Argus raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.62.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.