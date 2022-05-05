Fairfield Bush & CO. Sells 7,125 Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Fairfield Bush & CO. lowered its stake in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,125 shares during the quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Invitae were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Invitae during the 3rd quarter worth $124,651,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,124,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $489,763,000 after buying an additional 2,261,248 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,998,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $290,106,000 after buying an additional 1,873,864 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,124,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $202,554,000 after buying an additional 1,086,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invitae by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 26,700,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $407,721,000 after acquiring an additional 782,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVTA traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,770,506. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 8.18 and a quick ratio of 7.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.17. Invitae Co. has a 52 week low of $4.63 and a 52 week high of $35.51.

Invitae ( NYSE:NVTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.02). Invitae had a negative net margin of 139.38% and a negative return on equity of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $123.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Invitae Co. will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Invitae news, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 17,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $120,333.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 31,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $209,992.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,611 shares of company stock worth $499,148. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVTA. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Invitae from $10.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Invitae from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Invitae from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.07.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

