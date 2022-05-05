Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) Shares Gap Up to $7.17

Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.17, but opened at $7.54. Falcon Minerals shares last traded at $7.28, with a volume of 10,365 shares traded.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FLMN shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Falcon Minerals from $5.40 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Falcon Minerals from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The stock has a market cap of $630.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.73.

Falcon Minerals ( NASDAQ:FLMN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.50 million. Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 6.01%. Equities research analysts forecast that Falcon Minerals Co. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Falcon Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 232.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 412.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 163,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 131,649 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 40.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 8,256 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Falcon Minerals during the first quarter valued at $821,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Falcon Minerals during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 130,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 18,339 shares in the last quarter. 74.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 95,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

