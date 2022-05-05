FAR (OTCMKTS:FARYF) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group to Sell

FAR (OTCMKTS:FARYFGet Rating) was downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a 0.66 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of 0.41.

OTCMKTS FARYF opened at $0.59 on Thursday. FAR has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.49.

FAR Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company with primary assets in West Africa and Australia. The company holds a portfolio of exploration licenses in the Gambia and the Guinea-Bissau projects. It also holds a petroleum exploration permit in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as First Australian Resources NL and changed its name to FAR Limited in 2010.

