Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Downgraded by Odeon Capital Group

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Odeon Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of FNMA stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.76. The company had a trading volume of 700,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,516. Federal National Mortgage Association has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $2.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.86.

Federal National Mortgage Association provides a source of financing for mortgages in the United States. It securitizes mortgage loans originated by lenders into Fannie Mae mortgage-backed securities (Fannie Mae MBS). The company operates through two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment securitizes and purchases single-family fixed-rate or adjustable-rate, first-lien mortgage loans, or mortgage-related securities backed by these loans; and loans that are insured by Federal Housing Administration, loans guaranteed by the Department of Veterans Affairs and Rural Development Housing and Community Facilities Program of the U.S.

