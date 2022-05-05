Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Downgraded by Odeon Capital Group

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Odeon Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of FNMA stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.76. The company had a trading volume of 700,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,516. Federal National Mortgage Association has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $2.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.86.
Federal National Mortgage Association Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Federal National Mortgage Association (FNMA)
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
- Uber Fails To Impress
- World Wresting Entertainment Stock is Hulking Up
- High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Federal National Mortgage Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal National Mortgage Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.