Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.86

Shares of Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.86 and traded as low as $0.74. Federal National Mortgage Association shares last traded at $0.74, with a volume of 765,611 shares trading hands.
Separately, Odeon Capital Group downgraded Federal National Mortgage Association from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.86.
Federal National Mortgage Association provides a source of financing for mortgages in the United States. It securitizes mortgage loans originated by lenders into Fannie Mae mortgage-backed securities (Fannie Mae MBS). The company operates through two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment securitizes and purchases single-family fixed-rate or adjustable-rate, first-lien mortgage loans, or mortgage-related securities backed by these loans; and loans that are insured by Federal Housing Administration, loans guaranteed by the Department of Veterans Affairs and Rural Development Housing and Community Facilities Program of the U.S.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Federal National Mortgage Association (FNMA)
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
- Uber Fails To Impress
- World Wresting Entertainment Stock is Hulking Up
- High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Federal National Mortgage Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal National Mortgage Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.