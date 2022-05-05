Fernwood Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 8,875 Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JXN. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $332,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Jackson Financial during the third quarter valued at $77,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Jackson Financial during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Jackson Financial during the third quarter valued at $1,382,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Jackson Financial during the third quarter valued at $396,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on JXN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jackson Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jackson Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Shares of Jackson Financial stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.69. 38,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,588. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.62 and its 200 day moving average is $39.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.03 and a 12 month high of $47.76.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $7.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $2.20. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 169.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 20.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. This is an increase from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

