Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Given Sector Perform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,600 ($19.99) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($23.74) price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,500 ($43.72) to GBX 3,350 ($41.85) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,200 ($39.98) to GBX 3,030 ($37.85) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fevertree Drinks to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 2,000 ($24.98) to GBX 1,650 ($20.61) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($24.98) target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,264.44 ($28.29).

FEVR opened at GBX 1,744 ($21.79) on Wednesday. Fevertree Drinks has a 1 year low of GBX 1,456.09 ($18.19) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,871 ($35.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The company has a market capitalization of £2.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,760.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,230.65.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 53.37 ($0.67) per share. This is a positive change from Fevertree Drinks’s previous dividend of $5.52. This represents a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Fevertree Drinks’s payout ratio is 0.41%.

Fevertree Drinks Company Profile

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, Clementine tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, and cola distillers.

