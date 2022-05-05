Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Short Interest Up 18.4% in April

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,380,000 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the March 31st total of 5,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 248.3% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 8,260.0% in the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $104.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.47, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52 week low of $85.00 and a 52 week high of $153.40.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 127.03%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Stephens started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.36.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

