Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $31.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Financial Institution Inc. is a bank holding company. The banks provide a wide range of consumer and commercial banking services and products to individuals, municipalities and small and medium size businesses, including agribusiness. While the banks function as community banks, the company strives to provide their customers with a broad range of competitive services generally provided only by larger, regional banks. “

Get Financial Institutions alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Financial Institutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ FISI opened at $28.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Financial Institutions has a 52 week low of $27.32 and a 52 week high of $34.43.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.17. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 33.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Financial Institutions will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Financial Institutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is 26.13%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new stake in Financial Institutions in the 4th quarter valued at $2,913,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Financial Institutions by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 436,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,874,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Financial Institutions by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 378,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,139,000 after acquiring an additional 8,313 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Financial Institutions by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 348,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,092,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Financial Institutions by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 237,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

About Financial Institutions (Get Rating)

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Financial Institutions (FISI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Institutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Institutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.