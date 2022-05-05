Firefinch Limited (ASX:FFX) Insider Brendan Borg Sells 2,578,448 Shares

Firefinch Limited (ASX:FFX – Get Rating) insider Brendan Borg sold 2,578,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.12 ($0.79), for a total transaction of A$2,880,126.42 ($2,028,258.04).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.31, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.32.
Firefinch Company Profile (Get Rating)
