Firefinch Limited (ASX:FFX) Insider Brendan Borg Sells 2,578,448 Shares

Firefinch Limited (ASX:FFX – Get Rating) insider Brendan Borg sold 2,578,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.12 ($0.79), for a total transaction of A$2,880,126.42 ($2,028,258.04).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.31, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Firefinch Company Profile

Firefinch Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Mali. The company primarily explores for lithium and gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Goulamina Lithium project that covers an area of 100 square kilometers located in the Bougouni Region of southern Mali. The company also holds interests in the Massigui and Dankassa gold projects located in southern Mali.

