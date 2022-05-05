First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Given New C$21.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$21.50 to C$21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 32.74% from the stock’s previous close.

FCR.UN has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on First Capital Realty from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares dropped their target price on First Capital Realty from C$20.50 to C$19.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on First Capital Realty from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on First Capital Realty from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$21.00.

Get First Capital Realty alerts:

Shares of TSE:FCR.UN traded down C$0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$15.82. The stock had a trading volume of 411,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,186. First Capital Realty has a 12-month low of C$15.74 and a 12-month high of C$19.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$18.03.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.