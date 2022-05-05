First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 185,626 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) by 551.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 185,626 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $11,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verdad Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $10,198,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $7,769,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $763,000. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $1,242,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VMBS traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.65. The stock had a trading volume of 81,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,811,721. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.51. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $47.72 and a 52 week high of $53.69.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (Get Rating)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.